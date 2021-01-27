Daily record: Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Smith, Dimetri Alexander, 11/10/1992, of 1448 W. 3rd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on mfg/del one les than 15 grams heroin/analog; $4,683 fine/costs, 36 months probation. Charge amended/reduced Dec. 7 on mfg/del 15 less than 100grams cocaine/analog. Charge dismissed on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.

Snow, Jessica Lynne, 9/4/1977, of 54 41st St. Ave. #304, East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 15 on possession of controlled substance; $2,415 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Stokes, Kourtnee, 1/21/1995, of 160 N Scott Blvd., Iowa City; guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $606 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Shannon, Carol E., 1/15/1963, of 36 Kershaw Ct., Colona; charge dismissed Nov. 16 on obstruct justice/leave state.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Bliss, Jason E., 1/12/1994, of 323 W. Oak St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on DUI; $2,383 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail, 100 hours public/community service, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

