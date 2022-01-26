Daily record: Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Torres, Kyle Allen Scott, 5/21/2021, of 1789 240th Ave., Delmar, Iowa; guilty finding entered on felony burglary without causing damage; 24 months probation, restitution. Guilty finding entered Jan. 7 on misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID; 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams and misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Jones, Shajuana S., 12/10/1990, of 122 Smith St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on misdemeanor reckless conduct; $990 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated battery/public place and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact and misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm.
Lashbrook, Stephanie A., 1/10/1984, of 409 E. College St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 17 on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $825 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Nov. 17 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Nov. 17 on misdemeanor theft control intent; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and two counts of felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence and misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.