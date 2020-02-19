Daily record: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Pulley, Devin P., 6/13/1991, of 229 W. 3rd Ave., Woodhull; guilty finding entered Dec. 13 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $1,791 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail, 35 days credit time served.

Ramirez, Carmelita K., 7/28/1999, of 1115 W. 7th St., Davenport; withheld judgment Dec. 19 on possession of controlled substance; $3,945 fine/costs, 24 moths probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.

Rhoden, Richard Deshawn, 1/1/1995, of 3765 Creek Hill Dr., Apt. 11, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Dec. 26 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $906 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Cassini, Andrew J., 4/17/1977, of 5316 11th Ave. B., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $1,251 fine/costs, one year DOC.

Cole, Clint D., 2/4/1990, of 2428 N. 150th Ave., Alpha; guilty finding entered Dec. 5 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $1,074 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Dennison, Adam C., 1/15/1981, of 316 S. Walnut St. #A, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 23 on aggravated ID theft/$10,000-$100,000/60 years plus; $22,550 court costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on theft control intent $500 under $10,000 and financially exploit elderly/disabled/$5-$50,000.

