Daily record: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Dzekunskas, Dan, 10/19/1977, of 222 E. 8th Ave., Colona; guilty finding entered Oct. 24, court date Dec. 16, on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $5,515 fine/costs, 48 months probation, 117 days credit time served.

Eddings, Sonarea L., 10/6/1988, of 1330 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; withheld judgment Dec. 19 on possession of controlled substance; $4,012 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

Elliott, Lucas Alexander, 11/17/1991, of 710 24th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 20 on possession of controlled substance; $3,295 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Henry, William C., 12/24/1981, of 412 40th St., Moline; charge dismissed on two counts of felon fail/return from furlough.

Hodge Sr., Lewis E., 9/18/1960, of 426 Willard, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 8 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 180 days in jail. Not guilty entered on felony possession of meth less than five grams.