Daily record: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Dzekunskas, Dan, 10/19/1977, of 222 E. 8th Ave., Colona; guilty finding entered Oct. 24, court date Dec. 16, on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $5,515 fine/costs, 48 months probation, 117 days credit time served.
Eddings, Sonarea L., 10/6/1988, of 1330 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; withheld judgment Dec. 19 on possession of controlled substance; $4,012 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Elliott, Lucas Alexander, 11/17/1991, of 710 24th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 20 on possession of controlled substance; $3,295 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
You have free articles remaining.
Henry, William C., 12/24/1981, of 412 40th St., Moline; charge dismissed on two counts of felon fail/return from furlough.
Hodge Sr., Lewis E., 9/18/1960, of 426 Willard, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 8 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 180 days in jail. Not guilty entered on felony possession of meth less than five grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Polito, Peter J., 6/27/1993, of 320 20th Ave. W., Milan; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 11 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Ponder, Shelby D., 8/1/1997, of 1433 43rd St., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 11 on DUI; $3,261 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
McGrew, Angela L., 8/30/1970, of 703 Ash Dr., Apt. 101, Geneseo; guilty finding entered Nov. 6 on DUI; $3,064 fine/costs, 18 months probation, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, seven days in jail.