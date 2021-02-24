 Skip to main content
Daily record: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
Daily record: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Oneal, Carla A., 8/26/1990, of 929 Boston Way, Apt 7, Coralville, Iowa; charge dismissed Jan. 29 on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle; $100 court costs.

Pauwels-Casco, Julian A., 4/23/1993, 714 11th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 15 on mfg/del cannabis/2,000 less than 5,000 grams; $45,243 court costs, five years DOC. Charge amended/reduced Sept. 24, 2020, court date Jan. 15 on mfg/del cannabis/more than 5,000 grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Katzenburger, Ronald L V., 12/1/1976, of 330 Elm St., Apt. C, Colona; guilty finding entered Dec. 1 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $2,575 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, electronic monitoring, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery.

Kerner, David L., 5/30/1958, of 445 State Rt. 17, Galva; guilty finding entered Dec. 22 on aggravated DUI/5; $3,311 fine/costs, four years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/4.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Smith, Anthony J. Jr., 5/19/1990, of 4212 11th Ave. A, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 6 on DUI; $2,553 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Smith, Russell D., 8/10/1971, of 742 25th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 8 on DUI; $2,166 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail.

