Daily record: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Gugelmeyer, Nicholas G., 9/9/1996, of 3905 11th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 4 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.

Harris, Erin Dianne, 12/10/1993, of 3018 Grove St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,078 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 14 days credit time served.

Hernandez, Amy Colleen, 8/9/1974, of 310 N. 5th St., Monmouth, Ill.; charge dismissed Feb. 1 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $800 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Roberts, Reena M., 1/20/1971, of 509 Warren St., Colona; guilty finding entered Dec. 17 on aggravated DUI/no valid insurance; $3,791 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Blank, Alicia A., 4/29/1964, of 1395 300th St. Sherrard; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 25 on DUI; $2,533 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Brasmer, Robert B., 1/5/1968, of 2025 127th Ave. W., Milan; charge dismissed Jan. 25 on DUI; $30 court costs.

Eisenbeis, Kelly M., 8/8/1967, of 531 Stonegate Drive, Sycamore, Ill.; $2,743 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Elansari, Yassmine, 2/1/2000, of 1925 31st St. A, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 25 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

