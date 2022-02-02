 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily record: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Robinson, Shannon L., 8/9/1985, of 1131 Washington St., Davenport; withheld judgment Jan. 13 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; $3,963 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 180 days in jail. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Roddy, Charmane C., 8/12/1991, of 313 S. West St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $2,170 fine/costs, 36  months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams.

Shaw, Alvin J., 8/14/982, of 116 N. Adams St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 18 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $1,351 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Wethington, Kelsey J., 7/18/1990, of 5005 44th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 29 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, 30 days home confinement.

Wethington, Kelsey J., 7/18/1990, of 5005 44th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 29 on DUI; $2,383 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, 30 days home confinement.

Wethington, Kelsey J., 7/18/1990, of 2321 24th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Dec. 29 on DUI.

