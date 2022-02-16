Daily record: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Richardson, Deiondre D., 7/5/2001, of 5515 Appleton Drive, Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 25 on other non-narcotic sched I&II; $1,750 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 43 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Jan. 25 on aggravated UUW/vehicle/no FOID; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 43 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated UUW vehicle/loaded/no FCCA.

Walker, Travis Dentoni, 9/6/1979, of 5944 N. Winthrop, #2W, Chicago; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on aggravated domestic battery; $1,745 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, 12 months probation.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Jones, Charlton O., 1/17/1966, of 718 Hillcrest Road, Milan; guilty finding entered Dec. 23 on possession of controlled substance; $5,286 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 60 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 23 on aggravated DUI/no valid insurance, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 60 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Johnston, Laci M., 3/18/2004, of 1119 11th St., Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 12 on DUI; $2,431 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Paschazie, Bivugire, 4/15/1984, of 1340 32nd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 12 on DUI; $3,606 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days electronic monitoring.

