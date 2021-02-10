Daily record: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Snyder, Baylee A., 9/1/1996, of 1229 36th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 29 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.
Turner, Shelton Ray, 6/18/1962, of 235 12th Ave., Apt. 2A, Silvis; $2,354 court costs, guilty finding entered Dec. 22 on aggravated domestic battery/strangle 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/other prior.
Tuttle, Taylor N., 9/17/1993, of 3714 14th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 18 on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $2,229 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 18 on possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams and felony possession of controlled substance and felony aggravated battery/use deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.
Vancil, Kristin Jo Ann, 8/1/1983, of 201 S. Howell, Davenport; withheld judgment Jan. 4 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $920 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.