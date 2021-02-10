 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
View Comments

Daily record: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Snyder, Baylee A., 9/1/1996, of 1229 36th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 29 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.

Turner, Shelton Ray, 6/18/1962, of 235 12th Ave., Apt. 2A, Silvis; $2,354 court costs, guilty finding entered Dec. 22 on aggravated domestic battery/strangle 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/other prior.

Tuttle, Taylor N., 9/17/1993, of 3714 14th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 18 on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $2,229 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 18 on possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams and felony possession of controlled substance and felony aggravated battery/use deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm. 

Vancil, Kristin Jo Ann, 8/1/1983, of 201 S. Howell, Davenport; withheld judgment Jan. 4 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $920 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Benson, Jordan M, 4/22/2000, of 2341 34th St., #8, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 6 on DUI; $2,763 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News