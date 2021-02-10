Daily record: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Tuttle, Taylor N., 9/17/1993, of 3714 14th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 18 on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $2,229 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 18 on possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams and felony possession of controlled substance and felony aggravated battery/use deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.