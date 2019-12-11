Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Tamekloe, Gustave, Dosseh, Vivian, both of Moline.
Raya, Eric, Ocano Mercado, Jessica, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Tapia, Juan, Angela.
Noppe, Kristine, Williams, Kyle.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Shivers, Nijul Detwyne, 2/14/1992, of 1041 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 31 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,220 fine/costs, six years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.
Simmons, Timothy D., 8/18/1965, of 3307 18th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 4 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $7,993 court costs, 30 months probation, eight days periodic imprisonment, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Goodrich, Sean R., 6/27/1991, of 453 E. South St., Geneseo; charge dismissed Aug. 22 on possession of controlled substance.
Gustaitis, Adam T., 2/20/1976, of 422 Ross St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Aug. 30 on domestic battery/other prior; $50 court costs.
Holmes, Rachel L., 5/4/1993, of 907 E. 39th St., apt. 117, Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 21 on domestic battery/bodily harm; $625 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge with special conditions, anger management, specialty facility attend. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/child under 13/bodily harm.