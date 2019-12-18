Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

St. Clair, Heather N., 9/1/1995, of 605 N. Washington, Kewanee; withheld judgment/2nd chance Aug. 26 on possession of controlled substance; $3,645 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 120 days in jail. Withheld judgment/2nd Chance on possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation/special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of other amount of narcotic sched I&II.