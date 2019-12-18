Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Clardy Jr., Jeffery, Rivers, Ashley, both of Davenport.

White, Brian, Duarte, Maria, both of Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Miller, Michele, Gould, Kimberly.

Freeborn, Ian, Nouchanthavong, Sahj.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

St. Clair, Heather N., 9/1/1995, of 605 N. Washington, Kewanee; withheld judgment/2nd chance Aug. 26 on possession of controlled substance; $3,645 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 120 days in jail. Withheld judgment/2nd Chance on possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation/special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of other amount of narcotic sched I&II. 

Walker, Steven D., 12/26/1991, no address provided; guilty finding entered Aug. 30 on Aug. 30 on aggravated battery/public place; $75 fine/costs, 18 months in jail. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated battery/public place. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/public place. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Waldron, Angela M., 7/14/1979, of 30441 Prairie St., Rock Falls; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on three counts of theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000.

