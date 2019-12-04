{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Herman, Mark, Walker, Nancy, both of Moline.

Sanchez, Samuel, Rocha, Jessica, both of Moline.

HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Walters, Christopher, Jaime.

Johnson, Karen, Robert.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Patton, Nicholas D., 4/11/1989, of 1513 Iowa St., Apt. 1, Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 31 on use forged credit/debit card/less than $300; $2,464 fine/costs, 24 hours probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Oct. 31 on use forged credit/debit card/more than $300; 180 days in jail, 24 months probation.

Reger, Kaela Elizabeth, 6/23/1989, of 2422 6th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,749 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Alcala, Juan J., 12/15/1980, of 19 Fairview Lot, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $470 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Frencl, George T., 12/8/1995, of 4926 S. Laramie Ave., Chicago; withheld judgment Aug. 1 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.

Fuller, Starla L., 2123 12th St., Moline; not guilty finding entered Aug. 5 on DUI.

