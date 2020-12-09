Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Groharing, Jacob Wayne, 9/6/1987, of 905 E. 3rd Ave., No. 8, Coal Valley; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $3,245 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st.

Harris, Rachael, 12/26/1991, of 2814 W. 13th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $79,712 fine/costs, 36 months probation, 208 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced Feb. 13, court date Nov. 5, on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog. Charge dismissed on meth delivery less 5 grams and possession 15 grams less than 100 grams cocaine and possession of meth less than 5 grams.