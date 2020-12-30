Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Biscontine, Amy E., 4/25/1962, of 316 23rd Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 19 on possession of controlled substance.

Bogan, Virgie M., 4/12/1962, of 3450 Jersey Ridge Rd., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 30 on retail theft display merchandise/more than $300; $1,570 fine/costs, 24 months probation, one day credit time served.

Bond, Timothy R., 11/25/1969, of 718 Hillcrest Rd., Apt. 9, Milan guilty finding entered Nov. 13 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,715 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Atkisson, Preston L., 1/17/1990, of 790 Dilenbeck Dr., Hanna, Ill.; guilty finding entered Oct. 2 on misdemeanor violate bail bond/family member; 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions, alcohol treatment, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass/person present.

Bailey, Andraysia M., 11/6/1984, of P.O. Box 93, Annawan; charge dismissed Oct. 5 on felon fail/return from furlough.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS