 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
0 Comments

Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Matthews, Aramentae B., 2/9/2001, of 124 16th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 9 on felony possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed Dec. 9 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Smith, Esther E., 8/12/1956, of 430 S. Elm St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 7 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,325 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days home confinement, drug treatment. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Bailey, Joshua O. 4/29/1987, of 430 11th Ave., S., Clinton; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on DUI; $2,576 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. 

Cisneros, Chicoa, Ana S., 5/2/1990, of 2337 31st St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 15 on DUI; $3,061 fine/costs, 24 months probation, alcohol treatment. 

Dickerson, Darrell D., 12/28/1969, of 718 11th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Dec. 9 on DUI. 

Fisk, Tari L., 4/12/1989, of 709 Crosstown Ave., Silvis; guilty finding entered Dec. 15 on DUI; $2,431 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment. 

Hamilton-Ceurvorst, Tyler D., 8/8/1999, of 1215 24th St. Place, Apt. 209, Moline; $2,551 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: US Home prices surged more than 18% in October

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News