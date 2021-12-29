Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Matthews, Aramentae B., 2/9/2001, of 124 16th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 9 on felony possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed Dec. 9 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Smith, Esther E., 8/12/1956, of 430 S. Elm St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 7 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,325 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days home confinement, drug treatment.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Bailey, Joshua O. 4/29/1987, of 430 11th Ave., S., Clinton; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on DUI; $2,576 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
Cisneros, Chicoa, Ana S., 5/2/1990, of 2337 31st St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 15 on DUI; $3,061 fine/costs, 24 months probation, alcohol treatment.
Dickerson, Darrell D., 12/28/1969, of 718 11th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Dec. 9 on DUI.