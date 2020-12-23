Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Alexander, Jared L., 11/14/1993, of 1712 53rd St. #9, Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $2,970 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on possession of controlled substance; 24 months conditional discharge.

Alvarado, Tomas, 1/16/1995, of 122 5th St., Silvis; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Nov. 16 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $3,139 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special condition, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Leverette, Bailey E., 11/7/1999, of 611 NE 1st Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 48 days in jail, anger management. Charge dismissed on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.