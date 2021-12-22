Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Robinson, Isaiah D., 12/1/2000, of 1188 23rd St., Apt. 1, Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $3,635 fine/costs, 30 months probation.
Rubingh, John A., 6/12/1980, of 910 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on possession of controlled substance; $3,208 fine/costs, four years DOC, one year mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm and possession of meth less than 5 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Love, Eric J., 8/22/1967, of 2811 54th Ave. W., Milan; charge dismissed Dec. 2 on DUI.
McGaughy, Serena E., of 102 N. Sullivan St., Industry, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 24 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, five days credit time served.
Miller, Tony R., 8/11/1973, of 105 6th St., Sherrard; charge dismissed Dec. 1 on DUI.
Morales, Macenzie D., 12/31/1998, of 4 Timothy Sirkl, Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 29 on DUI; $2,911 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.
Nobiling, Michael D., 4/30/1989, of 815 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 29 on DUI; $2,501 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.