Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Robinson, Isaiah D., 12/1/2000, of 1188 23rd St., Apt. 1, Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $3,635 fine/costs, 30 months probation. 

Rubingh, John A., 6/12/1980, of 910 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on possession of controlled substance; $3,208 fine/costs, four years DOC, one year mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm and possession of meth less than 5 grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Love, Eric J., 8/22/1967, of 2811 54th Ave. W., Milan; charge dismissed Dec. 2 on DUI.

McGaughy, Serena E., of 102 N. Sullivan St., Industry, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 24 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, five days credit time served.

Miller, Tony R., 8/11/1973, of 105 6th St., Sherrard; charge dismissed Dec. 1 on DUI.

Morales, Macenzie D., 12/31/1998, of 4 Timothy Sirkl, Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 29 on DUI; $2,911 fine/costs, 18 months supervision. 

Nobiling, Michael D., 4/30/1989, of 815 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 29 on DUI; $2,501 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Randles, Paul E. II, 7/7/1972, 1110 26th Ave. Ct., Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 22 on DUI; $2,563 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

