Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Althiser, Anthony Wayne, 12/25/1982, of 621 8th St., Laurens, Iowa; guilty finding entered Oct. 30 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,892 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Althiser, Anthony Wayne, 12/25/1982, of 430 E. Telegraph Rd., Blue Grass; guilty finding entered Oct. 30 on possession of meth less than 5 grams $2,385 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Bellenir, Carl, 4/11/1964, of 1016 W. 5th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $742 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 43 days credit time served. restitution.

Bentley-Reed, Jacobi J. 12/24/1986, of 510 Union St., Three Rivers, Mich.; guilty finding entered Nov. 6 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $2,330 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed Nov. 6 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS