 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
View Comments

Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Althiser, Anthony Wayne, 12/25/1982, of 621 8th St., Laurens, Iowa; guilty finding entered Oct. 30 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,892 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. 

Althiser, Anthony Wayne, 12/25/1982, of 430 E. Telegraph Rd., Blue Grass; guilty finding entered Oct. 30 on possession of meth less than 5 grams $2,385 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. 

Bellenir, Carl, 4/11/1964, of 1016 W. 5th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $742 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 43 days credit time served. restitution.

Bentley-Reed, Jacobi J. 12/24/1986, of 510 Union St., Three Rivers, Mich.; guilty finding entered Nov. 6 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $2,330 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed Nov. 6 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Hergott, Roger R., 7/28/1951, of 728 Hillcrest Rd., Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 28 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Horne, Gerald Thomas, 6/18/1963, of 1000 Throton St., McKinney, Texas; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 21 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News