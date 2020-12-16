Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Ramirez, Tessa, 8/10/1994, of 3800 25th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 2 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $944 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Ramirez, Tessa M., 8/10/1994, of 985 22nd Ave. 104, Silvis; withheld judgment Nov. 2 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,672 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.

Rauda, Jose J., 9/14/1987, of 4224 22nd Ave. #1, Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $1,399 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Abbey, David F., 1/31/1969, of 703 Ash Dr., Apt. 101, Geneseo; death suggested/cause abated Sept. 9 on aggravated DUI/no valid drivers license.

Atwater, Keith A., 3/26/1979, of 1332 Wentworth Ave., Calumet City, Ill.; guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st; $2,765 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 30 days in jail, drug treatment.