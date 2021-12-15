 Skip to main content
Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Randalls, Christopher, 10/27/1998, of 3700 5th St., Apt. C8, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 12 on misdemeanor unlawful display title/certificate/plate-1st; $477 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on felony unauthorized state/title/certificate. 

Reynolds, Brandon Alan, 1/20/1984, of 4350 9th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 2 on possession of controlled substance; $8,672 fine/costs, 24 months probation, seven days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Nov. 2 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; seven days credit time served, 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked and possession of controlled substance. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Hulslander, Holden M., 10/21/1988, of 401 S. Chestnut St., Apt. 403A, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on misdemeanor firearm without valid FOID/eligible; 364 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

Hulslander, Holden M., 10/21/1988, of 706 E. 4th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $551 fine/costs, one year DOC.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Ochoa, Graviel V., 4/10/1969, of 255 20th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 16 on DUI; $3,208 fine/costs, 12 months probation. 

Orr, Jazmenn R., 8/28/1992, of 1603 12th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 16 on DUI; $2,202 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

