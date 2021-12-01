 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
0 Comments

Daily record: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

White, Don C., Jr., 11/25/1985, of 1836 7th St., Rock Island; charge amended Oct. 29 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $969 fine/costs.

Williams, Darius Jovon, 4/20/1982, of 1536 Morton Drive, East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on felony domestic battery/other prior; 24 months probation, 39 days credit time served, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Vervynck, Mark W., 6/1/1980, 430 E 7th St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Sept. 24 on arson/defraud insurance company/more than $150 and two counts of aggravated arson/injure firefighter/police/DOC; $1,000 court costs. 

Whiteside, Clair E. III, 8/22/1996, of 603 S.E. 2nd St., Galva; guilty finding entered on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; $975 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions; $975 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, medical/mental treatment. Guilty finding entered Sept. 27 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Sanders, Tracey L, 10/16/1967, of 1714 55th St. Place, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 6 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Sawyer, Lane R., 12/1/1969, of 900 S. 1st Ave., Carbon Cliff; guilty finding entered Oct. 6 on DUI; $4,533 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, 15 days in jail.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News