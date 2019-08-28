HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Amick, Jeremy D., 3/20/1989, of 546 IL Rt. 116, Galesburg; guilty finding entered June 27 on felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped; $1,846 fine/costs, 30 months probation/special conditions, 120 days in jail, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.
Bainbridge, Michael P., 6/3/1965, of 508 W. Division, Galva; guilty finding entered June 20 on threat school building/person; $671 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on threat school building/person.
Bond, Timothy R., 11/25/1969, of 714 Allen St., East Moline; guilty finding entered June 17 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,546 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Vasquez, Jose A., 3/21/1992, of 102 4th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 3 on DUI; $2,552 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Vittori, Wayne R., 9/12/1970, of 610 40th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 24 on DUI; $1,618 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.