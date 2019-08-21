ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Mansfield, Kyle, Kreassig, Elizabeth, both of Moline.
Sederquist, Andrew, Brown, Callen, both of Sherrard.
Green, Michael, Elliott, Delores, both of Davenport.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Israel, Reuben, Puskar, Sherry, both of Kewanee.
Gruber, Brandon, Haverback, Haley, both of Annawan.
Smith, Tyler, Swanson, Haylee, both of Davenport.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Vervynck, Stanley L., 3/1/1957, of 204 W. 2nd St., Kewanee; not guilty entered on May 9 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over.
Ward, Jessie R., 8/4/1976, of 2028 N. Myrtle St., Davenport; guilty finding entered May 29 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,706 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 75 days in jail, drug treatment.
Woods, Jesse L., 3/12/1982, of 313 S. Maple Ave., Kewanee; charge dismissed on child abduction/conceal/detain.
Zarley, Zachary E., 6/18/1992, of 116 NW 3rd St., Galva; guilty finding entered May 16 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,091 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor reckless conduct and misdemeanor reckless discharge of firearm/endangers.