ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Holcomb, Austin, Rule, Cassandra, both of Illinois City.
Notbusch, Christopher, Moller, Ina, both of Rock Island.
Falk, Darren, Schwenneker, Emily, both of Davenport.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Sullivan, Justin, Alonso, Sabrina, both of Colona.
Tavares, Micah, Grant, Presley Jo, both of Kewanee.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Goeschel, Michael Jo Sr., 1/27/1977, of 415 N. 5th St., Clinton; withheld judgment July 5 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,847 court costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Hall, Carl R., 9/21/1989, of 2408 11th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 18 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $2,603 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
MeShack, Mukuta, 6/6/1960, of 1425 5th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision July 26 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Milburn, Sheila J., 3/19/1956, of 3403 45th Ave. A., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 17 on DUI; $3,191 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Mosley, Zachary T., 1/21/1999, of 1856 14th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 3 on DUI; $2,062 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.