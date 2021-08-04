Daily record: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Miller, Tiffany L., 10/28/1989, of 326 S. Lincoln Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered June 28 on felony possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams; $8,785 fine/costs, five years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge amended/reduced on felony meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams. Charge dismissed on felony other amount narcotic sched I&II and felony other amount schedule IV and felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and felony theft control intent person less than $500 and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.