Daily record: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Miller, Tiffany L., 10/28/1989, of 326 S. Lincoln Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered June 28 on felony possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams; $8,785 fine/costs, five years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge amended/reduced on felony meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams. Charge dismissed on felony other amount narcotic sched I&II and felony other amount schedule IV and felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and felony theft control intent person less than $500 and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Davies, Rhys J., 7/15/1988, of 837 N. Lincoln Ave., Hastings, Neb.; guilty finding entered June 17 on carry/possess firearm/1st; 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of aggravated UUW/vehicle no FOID card and one count aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle and one count aggravated UUW/vehicle/loaded/no FCCA.
Dorsey, Robert A., 1/21/1981, of 1011 Rose St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 22 on felony aggravated DUI/no valid insurance; $4,086 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 10 days home confinement, 110 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.