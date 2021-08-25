Daily record: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
McWilliams, Sayvonte, 4/1/1994, of 548 23rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 30 on possession of controlled substance; $4,684 court costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed July 30 on two counts of armed violence/category I and one count mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams.
Minani, Veronica, 4/13/1994, of 304 12th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision July 23 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $539 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.
Musch, Matthew, 1/28/1985, of 80 S. Williams St., Apt. 3, Reynolds; guilty finding entered July 15 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $514 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm. Charge dismissed on felony failure report accident/injury.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Cook, Dennis G., 1/23/1963, of 14129 94th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; charge dismissed July 20 on DUI.
Davis, Temeka L., 4/19/1988, of 1030 13th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered July 27 on DUI; $2,731 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 20 days home confinement.