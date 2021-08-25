 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
0 Comments
topical

Daily record: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McWilliams, Sayvonte, 4/1/1994, of 548 23rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 30 on possession of controlled substance; $4,684 court costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed July 30 on two counts of armed violence/category I and one count mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams. 

Minani, Veronica, 4/13/1994, of 304 12th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision July 23 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $539 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.

Musch, Matthew, 1/28/1985, of 80 S. Williams St., Apt. 3, Reynolds; guilty finding entered July 15 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $514 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm. Charge dismissed on felony failure report accident/injury.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Cook, Dennis G., 1/23/1963, of 14129 94th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; charge dismissed July 20 on DUI.

Davis, Temeka L., 4/19/1988, of 1030 13th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered July 27 on DUI; $2,731 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 20 days home confinement.

Farley, Deland D., 7/19/1982, of 2025 Prentiss Drive B312, Downers Grove, Ill.; guilty finding entered July 28 on DUI; $2,803 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker announces expansion of Coinflip, the world's leading cryptocurrency ATM operator

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News