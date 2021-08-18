Daily record: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Doyle, Jeremy J., 6/25/1975, of 1608 6th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 15 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $3,485 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 125 days credit time served.
Garcia, Deja J., 1/12/2001, of 737 W. 23rd St., East Moline; charge dismissed July 15 on criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $65 court costs.
Gluck, Brent, 5/12/1987, of 845 18th Ave., Apt. 4, Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 2 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; $924 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 16 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/other prior and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Reed, Montel, 8/22/1988, of 1607 W. 12th St., #3402, Davenport; guilty finding entered June 8 on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $950 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor violate order of protection.
Reed, Zaffery L., 8/18/1984, of 138 E. McClure St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 22 on armed habitual criminal; seven years DOC. Guilty finding entered June 22 on aggravated UUW/person/load/no FCCA/FOID; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered June 22 on aggravated UUW/person/no FOID; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered June 22 on aggravated UUW/person/delinquent minor; three years DOC.