Daily record: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

James, Devonta Dellord, 3/30/1993, of 6422 S. Arestan Ave., Chicago; guilty finding entered July 23 on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle; $1,049 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 28 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible.

Jones, Tonya Louise, 3/26/1975, of 512 6th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 15 on identity theft/$300 - $2,000; $1,752 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Kendricks, Victor Mature, 12/6/1986, of 2359 69th St. 120, Moline; charge dismissed July 27 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle and possess drug paraphernalia.

Licht, Shana Lee, 4/25/1982, of 1040 Ave. of the Cities, Lot 36, East Moline; withheld judgment of possession of meth less than five grams; $3,355 court costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 180 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS