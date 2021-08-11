Daily record: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Soltow, Lavontae Caleb, 7/25/2002, of 1813 25th St., Moline; guilty finding entered July 9 on violate order/prior vilate of order; $774 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail.

Talbert, Kendrick Deshawn, 12/30/1996, of 1792 Willard St., Galesburg; guilty finding entered June 28 on felon possess/use weapon/firearm; $4,309 fine/costs, three years DOC, one year mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Guilty finding entered June 28 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; three years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Johnson, Chance R., 5/17/1999, of 5/17/1999, of 517 E. 1st St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 11 on possession of meth less than five grams; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered June 11 on possession of controlled substance; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Jones, Lucas H., 5/9/1983, of 1008 12th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed June 28 on three counts of felony violate order of protection/other prior and two counts felony domestic battery/other prior and one count misdemeanor cruelty to animals; $150 court costs.

