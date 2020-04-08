Daily record: Wednesday, April 8, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Cyriac, Tom, 5/4/1973, of 2909 Tipperary Ln., Plainfield, Ill.; guilty finding entered Feb. 6 on sales tax evasion more than $500 less than $10,000/concl; $71,122 court costs; 24 months conditional discharge, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on sales tax evasion more than $10,000 less than $100,000/concl.

Davidson, Michael, 7/3/1982, of 2218 Wilkes Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 27 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,020 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Feb. 27 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Dawson, Brett Eugene Jr., 5/5/1996, of 1527 10th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,900 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on knife/gas with intent school/public.

Decker, Lynette Suzanne, 2/8/1971, of 607 Main St., Hillsdale; guilty finding entered Feb. 21 on theft/deception/more than $500 less than $10,000; $12,931 court costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft/deception/more than $500 less than $10,000.