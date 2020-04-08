Daily record: Wednesday, April 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Cyriac, Tom, 5/4/1973, of 2909 Tipperary Ln., Plainfield, Ill.; guilty finding entered Feb. 6 on sales tax evasion more than $500 less than $10,000/concl; $71,122 court costs; 24 months conditional discharge, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on sales tax evasion more than $10,000 less than $100,000/concl.
Davidson, Michael, 7/3/1982, of 2218 Wilkes Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 27 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,020 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Feb. 27 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Dawson, Brett Eugene Jr., 5/5/1996, of 1527 10th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,900 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on knife/gas with intent school/public.
Decker, Lynette Suzanne, 2/8/1971, of 607 Main St., Hillsdale; guilty finding entered Feb. 21 on theft/deception/more than $500 less than $10,000; $12,931 court costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft/deception/more than $500 less than $10,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Minor, Austin K., 5/31/1996, of 5028 180th St. N., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 27 on DUI; $3,341 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Moris, Minani, 1/1/1993, of 1518 4th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 21 on DUI; $1,731 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!