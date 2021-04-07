 Skip to main content
Daily record: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Jordan, Keith Jr., 4/18/1991, of 2421 N. Strudevant St., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 12 on domestic battery/other prior; $713 fine/costs, 18 months DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated domestic battery.

Landers, Leslie D., 8/22/1982, of 2027 Jebens Ave., Davenport; withheld judgment March 89 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,405 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.

Lindquist, Wanda S., 10/10/1963, of 647 16th Ave. 804, East Moline; guilty finding entered March 8 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,393 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Guilty finding entered March 9 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/nurse and felony aggravated battery/judge/EMT.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Johnson, Alexander K., 11/17/1994, of 602 Lake Drive, Woodhull; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 19 on DUI; $2,683 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

Stowe, Elizabeth M., 3/6/1999, of 2556 Knox Hwy 15, Altona, Ill.; charge dismissed Jan. 14 on DUI. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Olsen, Allen O., 5/29/1991, of 116 State St., P.O. Box 57, Carbon Cliff; withheld judgment with supervision March 17 on DUI; $2,533 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

