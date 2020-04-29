Daily record: Wednesday, April 29, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Weston, Troy Richard, 2/13/2020, of 712 Park Ave., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,352 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 34 days credit time served.

Willoughby, Joseph Edward, 10/30/1996, of 1827 N. Pines Rd., Springfield, Ill.; withheld judgment/2nd Chance; $2,484 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.

Zaglauer, Angela Joanne, 5/5/1974, of 2817 6th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 14 on two counts of felon fail/return from furlough.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Smith-Beasley, Brittanie W., 9/28/1993, of 131 E. Oak St., Kewanee; withheld judgment/supervision Feb. 20 on misdemeanor cause circumstance/endangered child; $1,900 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, special facility attend. Charge amended/reduced on felony cause circumstance/endanger/2+. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.