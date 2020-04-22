Daily record: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Kuda, Morgan A., 1/4/1995, of 2302 Hope St., Hannibal, Mo.; guilty finding Feb. 20 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,165 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped.
Lane, Joshua A, 5/14/1989, of 211 6th St., Colona; guilty finding entered Feb. 20 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $875 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions, anger management, 30 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony unlawful restraint and felony aggravated battery/peace officer and felony aggravated assault to peace officer/firefighter/ER workers.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Schick, Cindy, 10/17/1965, of 1524 Fairlane Dr., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Feb. 7 on misdemeanor of battery/makes physic contact; $1,289 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/nurse. Charge dismissed on two counts of aggravated battery/nurse.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Wilford, Alexander L., 2/7/1990, of 1443 19th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 19 on DUI; $2,491 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Winborn, Jamie L., 11/19/1980, of 2603 Magnolia Dr., Bettendorf; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 11 on DUI; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!