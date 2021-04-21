Daily record: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Garcia, Juan Jose, 3/30/2000, of 451 13th 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed April 6 on two counts of criminal damage less than $500/school.

Goeschel, Michael Jo, Sr., 1/27/1977, of 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 6 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,745 court costs, three years DOC.

Hill, Kristen, 5/28/1998, of 2239 W. 46th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 23 on possession of meth less than five grams; $945 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, two days credit time served, 30 hours public/community service.

Lester, Branden T., 10/21/1999, of 3237 Orchard Ave. B, Davenport; guilty finding entered March 30 on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle; $1,014 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES