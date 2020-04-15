Daily record: Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Daily record: Wednesday, April 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Kauffman, Bud, 5/25/1984, of 2715 Lucas St., Muscatine; guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,235 fine/costs.

Key, Tyqueriyah S., 6/18/1999, of 1921 10th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 20 on aggravated battery/use deadly weapon.

Kollman, Ryan, 12/28/1988, of 1508 8th Ave East Moline; charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

Kurrle, Clint Eugene, 10/8/1975, of 69 3rd St. A., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 18 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; $799 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 10 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Feb. 18 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 30 months conditional discharge, 100 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Feb. 18 on possession of drug paraphernalia; 30 months conditional discharge, 100 days credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Abbot, Brandon R., 11/11/1989, of 328 Perkins St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 20 on forge registration, ETC; $1,549 fine/costs, three years DOC.

Ainley, Chelsea J., 8/15/2000, of 1117 June St., Kewanee; withheld judgment/2nd Chance; $3,124 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 30 days in jail, 50 hours public/community service.

Beardsley, Amadeus R., 9/7/1991, of 3635 Saint Alban Dr., Saint Charles, Mo.; guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on guilty possession of controlled substance; $3,255 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service, 30 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of felony controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. 

