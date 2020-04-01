Daily record: Wednesday, April 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Althiser-Cavazos, Pamela D., 7/8/1966, of 508 12th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Feb. 6 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,513 court costs, 24 months probation, six days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Feb. 6 on possession of meth less than 5grams; 24 months probation, six days credit time served.

Barnes, Robert D., 4/19/1992, of 916 Charlotte St., Davenport; charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm and possession of meth less than 5 grams; $200.

Bennett, Gavin N., 7/4/2000, of 2300 79th Ave. W., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $4,170 fine/costs, 48 months probation, 180 days in jail, 63 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams. Charge dismissed on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Hinton, Richard L., 4/4/1999, of P.O. Box 501, Pleasant Valley, Iowa; charge dismissed Feb. 27 on DUI.