Daily record: Wednesday, April 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Althiser-Cavazos, Pamela D., 7/8/1966, of 508 12th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Feb. 6 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,513 court costs, 24 months probation, six days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Feb. 6 on possession of meth less than 5grams; 24 months probation, six days credit time served.
Barnes, Robert D., 4/19/1992, of 916 Charlotte St., Davenport; charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm and possession of meth less than 5 grams; $200.
Bennett, Gavin N., 7/4/2000, of 2300 79th Ave. W., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $4,170 fine/costs, 48 months probation, 180 days in jail, 63 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams. Charge dismissed on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Hinton, Richard L., 4/4/1999, of P.O. Box 501, Pleasant Valley, Iowa; charge dismissed Feb. 27 on DUI.
Hobbs, Jack N., 8/8/1990, of 637 5th St., Silvis; guilty fining entered Feb. 19 on DUI; $2,763 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, 10 days home confinement.
Holmes, Caitlyn Elizabeth, of 619 34th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision Feb. 26 on DUI; $3,553 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Hugart, Lucinda L., 4/22/1943, of 15506 River Rd., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 5 on DUI; $3,016 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, 10 days home confinement.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Lui, Den J., 3/28/1966, of 3208 Ernst St., Franklin Park, Ill.; withheld judgment/supervision Jan. 9 on DUI; $2,693 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
