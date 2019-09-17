ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Torres, Antonio, Merrill, Krista, both of Moline.
Dokolas, Panayiotis, Hilligoss, Briana, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Greene, Andrew, 12/3/1991, of 1329 East 10th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 13 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $518 fine/costs, 46 days in jail, 23 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction.
Gregerson, Renee, 6/22/1985, of 1409 43rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 2 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,950 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 2 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Haemer, Tanya L., 5/13/1983, of 95 Kershaw Ct., Colona; guilty finding entered Aug. 29 on felony give false fire alarm; one year DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor false report to public safety agency.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Stovall, Norman, 3/14/1954, of 333 Pulaski Rd., Colona; guilty finding entered June 13 on know possess/fraud/dl/permit; $1,156 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.