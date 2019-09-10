ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Johnson, Tyler, Lippmann, Bess, both of Davenport.
Howser, Timothy, Graap, Holly, both of Moline.
Robinson, Harold, Persaud, Rapa, both of Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Milburn, Christopher, Sabrina.
Eggers, William, Jill.
You have free articles remaining.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Burkett, Charles Wayne, 4/27/1978, of 4113 8th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Aug. 15 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams and felon possession/use weapon/firearm.
Cahill, Zachary A., 7/13/1991, of 1229 36th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 20 on use forged credit/debit card/less than $300; $512 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail, 60 days periodic imprisonment.
Campbell, Ashly Monique, 6/28/1986, of 1600 14th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on identity theft/$300-$2,000; 24 months probation, restitution.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Jones, Colton R., 7/26/1995, of 401 SW 8th St., Aledo; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 14 on DUI; $2,641 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Khum, Ria, 2/20/1985, of 4711 12th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 14 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.