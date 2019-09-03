ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Klein, Dakota, Phares, Ashley, both of Moline.
Emerson, Mitchell, Ryckaert, Danielle, both of Grand Mound, Iowa.
Lee, Christian, Meier, Chelsey, both of Davenport.
Alvarado Castillo, Selvin, East Moline; Torres Valladare, Yohana.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Fish, Sara, Menge, Leo.
Fassa, Massire, Tandia, Kagni.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Hartshorn, Joseph A., 6/2/2000, of 312 14th Ave., Orion; withheld judgment June 5 on misdemeanor aggravated assault handicapped/60+; $441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/victim 60+ and misdemeanor aggravated assault handicapped/60+ and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
Heinz, Joshua M., 3/8/1980, of 737 24th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered June 17 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,076 court costs, two years DOC.
Henley, Jordan P., 1/25/1995, of 311 S. West St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 20 on felony aggravated batter/pregnant/handicapped; $476 court costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered June 20 on misdemeanor cause child to be endangered; 360 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony three counts of domestic battery/other prior and felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped.