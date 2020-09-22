Daily record: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Watkins, Jeremy J., 6/16/1991, of 17860 Springfield Ave., Country Club Hills, Ill.; charge dismissed Aug. 26 on aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID.

Young, Robert Deangelo, 4/24/1997, of 1604 15th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on burglary without causing damage; $649 fine/costs, 14 months conditional discharge, 28 days in jail, 28 days credit time served.

Baumbach, Tyler Randolph, 6/13/1991, of 9074 E. Mansfield Ave., Denver, Colo.; guilty finding entered Aug. 31 on possession of 15 less than 100 grams cocaine; $4,959 fine/costs, four years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Sperry, Justis JA, 11/9/1998, of 2944 8th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 26 on DUI; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Swain, Kristopher E., 4/7/1986, of 3001 8th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 26 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

