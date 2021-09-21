Daily record: Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Oseguera, Brenda N. 9/5/1988, of 3604 34th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 11 on criminal trespass to residence/person present; $973 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered Aug. 11 on burglary without causing damage; 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on residential burglary.
Pearcy-Wall, Kira Lee Marie, 7/15/2002, of LKA 1059 McClure St., Galesburg; guilty finding entered Aug. 20 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,585 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 120 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on other amount schedule IV.
Pierson, Tevin M., 10/2/1991, of 1320 E. 38th St., Davenport; withheld judgment Aug. 19 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $5,740 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
Reed, Clerone I, 7/20/1978, of 2210 9th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 17 on meth delivery less than five grams ; $4,803 court costs, 30 months probation. Charge dismissed on felon possession/use firearm prior.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Merritt, Jack D., 6/24/1967, of 1322 3rd St. A, Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 3 on DUI; $3,541 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 30 days home confinement.