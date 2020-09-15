Daily record: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Shumaker, Beverly Jean, 9/5/1968, of 7171 W. 60th 156, Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 25 on possession of controlled substance; $4,280 fine/costs, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams.

Sullivan, Shaunna K., 5/2/1979, of 504 18th Ave. A, Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 24 on possession of controlled substance; $3,155 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Sullivan, Shaunna K., 5/2/1979, of 2810 S 1/2 Ave., Apt. 5, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 24 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $864 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Tate, Tana Lashay, 1/10/1995, of 314 Betsy Ross #5, Davenport; charge dismissed Aug. 25 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices.

Threatt, Kevin A., 5/19/1983, of 1848 3rd St., Moline; charge dismissed Aug. 25 on felony possession of controlled substance; $100 court costs. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Rodgers, Donna R., 11/17/1989, of 1903 27th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Aug. 25 on DUI.

