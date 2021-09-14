 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021
0 Comments

Daily record: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Garcia-Ceja, Edgar, 10/17/1988, of 4112 26th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Aug. 12 on three counts of felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and one count misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and one count misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. 

Gardner, Sydney, 3/27/1995, of 3157 Diehn Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 12 on meth delivery less than five grams; $4,202 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams. 

Grissett, Morris H., 3/18/1988, of 702 N. Holman Ave., Chicago; guilty finding entered Aug. 12 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $974 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 74 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Justin, Stephen E., 9/20/1978, of 2325 N. Thornwood Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed Aug. 4 on DUI; $10 court costs.

Kamata, Amani, 6/1/1983,of 4605 12th St., Apt. 37, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 16 on DUI; 12 months conditional discharge, 30 hours public/community service.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News