Daily record: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Garcia-Ceja, Edgar, 10/17/1988, of 4112 26th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Aug. 12 on three counts of felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and one count misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and one count misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
Gardner, Sydney, 3/27/1995, of 3157 Diehn Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 12 on meth delivery less than five grams; $4,202 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams.
Grissett, Morris H., 3/18/1988, of 702 N. Holman Ave., Chicago; guilty finding entered Aug. 12 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $974 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 74 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Justin, Stephen E., 9/20/1978, of 2325 N. Thornwood Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed Aug. 4 on DUI; $10 court costs.
Kamata, Amani, 6/1/1983,of 4605 12th St., Apt. 37, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 16 on DUI; 12 months conditional discharge, 30 hours public/community service.