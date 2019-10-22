ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Chestney, Spencer, Swan, Kelsey, both of Moline.
Inman, Jack, Trent, Alexis, both of Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Preston, Chelsie, Jared.
Hill, Norwert Jr., Jackson-Hills, Nukole.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Greim, Brandon James, 5/21/1992, of 3034 148th Ave. Sherrard; guilty finding entered Sept. 13 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,365 court costs, two years DOC.
Grommet, Michael James, 2/12/1985, 1101 S. 3rd Ave., Marshalltown, Iowa; charge dismissed on armed violence/category I and meth delivery less than 5 grams.
Gross, Karen E., 10/4/1967, of 323, 15th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Sept. 9 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $2,747 court costs, 180 days in jail, 24 months probation. Guilty finding entered Sept. 9 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; 180 days in jail.
Hansen, Andrew J., 7/20/1985, of 339 11th St. SW, Cedar Rapids; charge dismissed Sept. 20 on methamphetamine trafficking and meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Schultz, Justin J., 11/14/1984, guilty finding entered July 29 on misdemeanor of resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $429 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure.