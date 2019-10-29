ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Lekin, Andrew, Gress, Coty, both of Taylor Ridge.
Price, Frank, Ayers, Kaylee, both of Bettendorf.
Walker, Heath, Essman, Hannah, both of Annawan.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Hurley, Joshua, Heather.
Douglas, Steven, Kime, Youngju.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Mendenhall, Christopher M., 12/9/1970, of 3914 20th St, Apt. 3, Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 6 on possession of meth less than 5 grams.
Midey, Hannah R., 9/14/1993, of 1922 Riverhista Rd., Muscatine; guilty finding entered Sept. 26 on armed violence/category II; $107 fine/costs, six years DOC, 238 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Sept. 26 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; six years DOC, 238 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on armed violence/category II.
Miller, Dejuante, 8/21/1979, of 816 39th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on felony possession/display altered ID card; $974 court costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor obstructing identification.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
McClung, James I., 12/13/1963, of 1326 38th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 18 on DUI; $2,713 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
McKibbin, Benjamin Gary, 8/10/1985, of 210 N.Green St., Walcott; charge dismissed Sept. 26 on DUI.