ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Misfeldt, Drew, Erie; Adams, Shelby, Prophetstown.
Beaver, Brandon, Rangel, Brittney, both of Moline.
Robb, Jamie, Denato, Mikayla, both of East Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Strickland, Kentrail, McGraw, Shavia.
Simmons, Jason, Sarah.
Bocox, Donald, Lisa.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Kates, Mark K., 8/9/1992, Kewanee, no address given, guilty finding entered Aug. 23 on felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $1,918 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 82 days in jail, restitution, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered on felony domestic battery/other prior; 24 months probation with special conditions, 82 days in jail, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered on misdemeanor cause child to be endangered; 24 months probation with special conditions, 82 days in jail, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/other prior and charge dismissed on misdemeanor inference report domestic violence.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Blair, Jeffery, A. Jr., 2/23/1986, of 1926 Cantebury Dr. 4, Washington, Ill.; guilty finding entered Sept. 21 on forgery/possess with intent; $587 court costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered on forgery/possess with intent, two years DOC.
Bogguess, Taurean, 3/22/1984, of Moline, homeless; withheld judgment Sept. 6 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,719 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 26 days credit time served, 30 hours public service.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Ingels, Dexter R., 4/11/1996, of 2665 Golf Rd., La Fayette, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 23 on DUI; $2,746 fine/costs, supervision, alcohol treatment.
Joyce, Dakota L., 5/15/1986, of 308 Liberty Lane, Apt. 93, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 16 on DUI; $2,551 fine/costs, 24 months probation, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 60 days in jail.