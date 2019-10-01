ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Moulton, Jacob, White, Karleigh, both of Colona.
Spivey, Brock, Jorgensen, Brittany, both of Colona.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Martins, Brandon, DeSmith, Allison, both of Geneseo.
Cathelyn, Ryan, Wildermuth, Abbey, both of Atkinson.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Sondej, Dana Walter, 10/19/1984, of 1516 7th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 29 on theft/stolen/intent $500 less than $10,000; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of burglary.
Speights, Rez C., 2/12/1998, of 2812 78th Ave., Milan; guilty finding entered Oct. 26, 2018, court date Aug. 23, on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; 24 months probation, 120 days in jail, 48 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Oct. 26, 2018, court date Aug. 23, on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; 24 months probation, 120 days in jail, 48 days credit time served. Charge dismissed Aug. 23 on felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped and charge dismissed Aug. 23 on misdemeanor interfere report domestic violence. Charge dismissed Aug. 13 on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Knollman, John F., 10/21/1978, of 125 Park Plaza Ct., Canton, Ill.; charge dismissed July 15 on DUI.
McGill, Marvin H. III, 1/27/1981, of 1858 Lake St., Apt. 204, Kewanee; charge dismissed July 19 on DUI.