ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Schueller, Mitchell, Aguirre, Chloe, both of Davenport.
Hodge, Kevin, Logsdon, Abbey, both of Prairie Village, Kan.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Hoffmann, Jason, Shase.
Depoorter, James, Laurel.
You have free articles remaining.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Brasch, Joshua J., 6/26/1979, of 1728 Fillmore Lane, Davenport; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Sept. 6 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,170 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Bright, Robert L., 1/29/1962, of 714 19th St. C., East Moline; charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $63 court costs.
Bright, Robert L., 1/30/1962, of 714 19th St. C., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 6 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,261 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 45 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ray, Shannon L., 11/1/1982, of 320 Main St., Apt. 1, Galva; guilty finding entered July 11 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,729 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 80 days in jail, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle.