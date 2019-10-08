ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Mowder, Alexander, Lattner, Catlin, both of Port Byron.
Newman, Marcus, Gibson, Erika, both of Davenport.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Lamb, Brian, Martinez-Lamb, Erica.
Johnson, Jessica, Seth.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Webster, Daeshawn, 8/24/2000, of 615 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wis.; charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams.
Weeks, Joshua, 8/20/1979, of 102 W. 7th St., Coal Valley; guilty finding entered June 20, court date Aug. 2, on meth delivery less than five grams; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 110 days credit time served.
Wethington, Joshua E., 3/24/1990, of 5005 44th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Aug. 9 on possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Mallery, Michael J., 10/3/1979, of 911 N. Main, Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 18 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 12 months conditional discharge, fine, 42 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony domestic battery/contact/1-2. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/public place.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Vanderginst, Jean E., 9/7/1966, of 2100 6th ST. B., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 28 on DUI; $2,141 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.