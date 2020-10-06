 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
View Comments

Daily record: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Wells, Michael Angelo, 2/8/1969, of 1160 S. Mason, Chicago; guilty finding entered Sept. 4 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $793 court costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 45 days credit time served.

Anderson, Jeromy L., 3/18/1978, no address provided; guilty finding entered Sept. 25 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $3,385 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 25 on felony possession of controlled substance; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Toom, Tyler M., 7/14/1990, of 4415 N. 300t Ave., Alpha; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 1 on DUI; $2,281 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

Trejo, Hector, 4/15/2003, of 3222 W. 38th St., Chicago; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 2 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Angeli, Christopher M., 7/10/2000, of 2118 W. Gilbert Ave., Peoria; withheld judgment July 2 on felony mfg/distribution look-alike substance; $886 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession look-alike substance/1st. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News