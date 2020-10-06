Daily record: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Wells, Michael Angelo, 2/8/1969, of 1160 S. Mason, Chicago; guilty finding entered Sept. 4 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $793 court costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 45 days credit time served.

Anderson, Jeromy L., 3/18/1978, no address provided; guilty finding entered Sept. 25 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $3,385 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 25 on felony possession of controlled substance; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300.