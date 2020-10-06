Daily record: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Wells, Michael Angelo, 2/8/1969, of 1160 S. Mason, Chicago; guilty finding entered Sept. 4 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $793 court costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 45 days credit time served.
Anderson, Jeromy L., 3/18/1978, no address provided; guilty finding entered Sept. 25 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $3,385 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 25 on felony possession of controlled substance; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Toom, Tyler M., 7/14/1990, of 4415 N. 300t Ave., Alpha; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 1 on DUI; $2,281 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Trejo, Hector, 4/15/2003, of 3222 W. 38th St., Chicago; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 2 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Angeli, Christopher M., 7/10/2000, of 2118 W. Gilbert Ave., Peoria; withheld judgment July 2 on felony mfg/distribution look-alike substance; $886 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession look-alike substance/1st.
